PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man from West Virginia has received a second chance at life thanks to his daughter and UPMC played a vital role in making it happen.

Last December, Jay Pauley was told his liver was failing.

He was placed on the national transplant list, but was told he likely wouldn’t survive. But, his 25-year-old daughter, Kristin, was a near-perfect match.

Last month, the two came to UPMC Montefiore to have the 14-hour surgery.

Kristin donated more than half of her liver to save her father’s life.

“I would do it. I would suffer through the pain. I would do it a thousand times over for him,” said Kristin Pauley. “He says that God’s given him a second chance.”

jay kristin pauley Daughter Donates Part Of Her Liver To Ailing Father

(Image Provided)

“I got a tough daughter. She saved my life,” said Jay. “Live like there’s no tomorrow. Because we’re not promised it.”

Jay’s new liver began working immediately

After several weeks at UPMC, both Kristin and Jay are recovering now back home in West Virginia.

