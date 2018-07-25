Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA/AP) – A new mini-casino might be opening in a western Pennsylvania mall.

According to a Tribune-Review report, the mini-casino could be placed in the Westmoreland Mall at the site of the Bon Ton store, which is closing in August.

In January, Stadium Casino submitted a winning bid Wednesday $40.1 million for one of the state’s 10 mini-casino licenses.

Mini-casinos can have 750 slot machines and owners can pay another $2.5 million to operate 30 table games.

According to the Tribune-Review report, the casino could create 150 construction jobs. It is also expected to employ 440 full-time workers.

