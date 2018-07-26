Filed Under:Donald Trump, Granite City, Illinois, U.S. Steel

GRANITE CITY, Ill. (AP) – President Donald Trump is stopping in the Midwest to highlight an industry that’s benefiting from his trade policies.

Trump will meet with steelworkers in Granite City, Illinois, where U.S. Steel recently announced it was firing up a furnace that had been idled for more than two years.

GRANITE CITY, IL – JULY 26: A Secret Service agent walks through a steel coil warehouse before President Donald Trump’s visit on July 26, 2018 at U.S. Steel’s Granite City Works plant in Granite City, Illinois. (Photo by Whitney Curtis/Getty Images)

The company credits Trump’s plan to impose tariffs on imported steel and aluminum for the move.

The president also will stop in Peosta, Iowa, to tour a manufacturing lab and participate in a discussion on workforce development.

There are large parts of the economy – technology companies, farmers and manufacturers – blaming Trump’s policies for job losses.

