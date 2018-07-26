Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Lipstick lovers can pick up a free tube from MAC Cosmetics on Sunday — and the best part is no purchase is necessary.

The cosmetics company is again giving away free lipstick for National Lipstick Day on July 29. Customers can visit a participating location and choose from one of nine shades while supplies lasts.

MAC Cosmetics are sold at five locations in the Pittsburgh area: the Nordstrom in Ross Park and the Macy’s locations in South Hills Village, Robinson, Ross Park and Monroeville.

Customers who shop online Sunday can also get free lipstick, but you’ll have to make a $25 purchase.

Click here to find out more about the offer.