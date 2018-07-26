  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Elmwood Drive, Local TV, Pam Surano, Port Vue

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PORT VUE (KDKA) – A mother and son have been taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at their Port Vue home Thursday morning.

According to officials at the scene, the fire started around 5:40 a.m. in the 800 block of Elmwood Drive.

port vue Mother, Son Taken To Hospital After Port Vue Fire

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Neighbors attempted to break down the door, but were unsuccessful due to the heavy smoke.

Firefighters pulled a woman and her 8-year-old son out of the home. However, the two victims were unresponsive and were taken to a local hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The cause of the fire is also unknown.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s