PORT VUE (KDKA) – A mother and son have been taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at their Port Vue home Thursday morning.

According to officials at the scene, the fire started around 5:40 a.m. in the 800 block of Elmwood Drive.

Neighbors attempted to break down the door, but were unsuccessful due to the heavy smoke.

Firefighters pulled a woman and her 8-year-old son out of the home. However, the two victims were unresponsive and were taken to a local hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The cause of the fire is also unknown.

