WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) – President Donald Trump will hold a Make America Great Again rally in Wilkes-Barre next week and urge voters to support Republican U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta’s campaign to unseat Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey.

The Republican president is to discuss the economy, including jobs for Pennsylvanians, and his efforts to protect American manufacturing jobs. The rally is at 7 p.m. Aug. 2 at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

Barletta, a four-term congressman, is challenging the two-term Casey. The two clashed recently over support for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, who Casey opposes.

Barletta badly lags Casey in fundraising and no independent poll puts him within striking distance of Casey. But Barletta says his support from Trump and Vice President Mike Pence means they believe the November general election is winnable.

