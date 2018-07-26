  • KDKA TVOn Air

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (KDKA) – A Virginia woman found herself in quite a pinch when she attempted to steam crabs for the first time.

In a video posted on Facebook, Virginia Simmons explains she’s always boiled crabs, but decided to try steaming them on a recommendation from her brother.

Everything seems to be going smoothly, right up until she attempts to drop the crabs into the pot.

(Photo Credit: Virginia Simmons/Facebook)

(Photo Credit: Virginia Simmons/Facebook)

“I might be doing this wrong, but I’m about to dump them all in this pan,” she says.

If only she had listened to her own advice.

As she holds the paper bag over the pot, it explodes and a wave of crabs rush out all over the place.

“Got to be more careful,” she exclaims as crabs hit the floor and counter top.

From there, Simmons grabs a pair of tongs and attempts to wrangle the crabs making a break for it.

Eventually, she gets all the crabs in the pot, grabs a beer and sings a tribute song as she pours it into the pot.

“I tip a 40 to your memory…”

Despite all the trouble she had, Simmons doesn’t appear to have been left in a crabby mood.

