DUQUESNE (KDKA) — Duquesne Police arrested two drivers suspected to be under the influence in two separate incidents Friday morning and both drivers had children in their vehicles.

The first incident happened around 1:30 a.m. when officers saw a car driving erratically on Savey Street. Officers pulled the car over and noticed the driver, a 27-year-old Duquesne man, appeared to be intoxicated or under the influence. There was also a 5-year-old child in the vehicle who was not in a car seat or wearing a seat belt.

Officers asked the driver to get out of the car and noticed a bulge in his waistband. They patted the driver down and found a holster in his waistband. They also found a loaded firearm in the vehicle. Police say he did not have a permit to carry a firearm.

The driver failed field sobriety tests and was taken into custody. He is facing multiple charges, including DUI and endangering the welfare of a child.

The second incident happened around 10 a.m. when an officer noticed a vehicle on the road that did not have working brake lights. Its front end was also damaged. Police say the vehicle appeared to be unsafe to be on the roadways and an officer pulled the vehicle over near the intersection of Center Avenue and State Route 837.

The officer noticed there was a baby in a car seat in the rear seat, but police say the car seat was not secured to the vehicle and the baby did not have any safety belts on.

The driver, a 29-year-old Duquesne woman, was ordered to get out of the car and she was arrested for endangering the welfare of a child. She began to resist arrest, but police say she was handcuffed without injuries.

The officer found marijuana in the car, and the driver admitted she had smoked marijuana and taken prescription pills before she got behind the wheel. She also told police the baby was not secured in her car seat because she was “dazed” when she left the house.

The child was taken into protective custody and police contacted Children and Youth Services.

The woman is facing multiple charges, including driving under the influence and endangering the welfare of a child. Police say the woman also had a suspended driver’s license and was wanted on several outstanding warrants.