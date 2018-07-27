Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Young adults in Richland Township who were allegedly doing acid at a house party disrupted a quiet neighborhood early Friday morning.

It happened at a home on Fairfield Drive in Gibsonia. Neighbors were awakened by the volatile outburst.

“He was screaming before they got here, ‘I’m dying, I’m dying,'” neighbor Ruth DiPasquale said. “I think he was on drugs.”

Northern Regional Police say four young men and a young woman, who were all 18 or 19 years old, took LSD at one of the men’s grandmother’s house. Two of them ended up on a bad trip. They began punching out the windows, then ran down the street, bleeding and shouting.

“That never happens around here. I’ve lived here for almost 40 years,” DiPasquale said.

Police say one of the suspects was so high on LSD, they had a hard time getting him under control, even with a taser gun.

“One of the suspects punched one of the officers in the face. He eventually had to be tased three times, each time getting up after immediately falling to the ground,” Northern Regional Police Capt. John Sicilian said.

Two of the young adults were taken to Allegheny General. One had surgery on a severe laceration. The other was treated for an overdose. Police say at least one of them is lucky to be alive.

“They were running through the house breaking, punching through glass windows. Actually a sliding glass door, the one suspect was elbowing,” Sicilian said.

Police say they haven’t dealt with LSD overdoses in decades.

“It’s very unusual. I can’t recall having an incident involving LSD for quite some time,” Sicilian said.

The suspects won’t be identified until they’re charged. The charges will include aggravated assault on a police officer and possession.