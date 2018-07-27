Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

LATROBE (KDKA) — The national anthem has been a hot button topic for quite some time in the NFL. The NFL owners announced a policy in May but are working to improve it after being criticized because the players weren’t involved in any of the discussions.

The NFL Players Association wasn’t a part of any of the meetings when the NFL adopted the new national anthem policy, where players had a choice of coming out, standing and showing respect for the flag, or stay in the locker room. Now all sides are working together to try to find a common ground.

Steelers players representative Ramon Foster is optimistic about a resolution.

“The ones that don’t care won’t care and I think it’s the majority of the guys or the fans that just don’t care about it. Let’s see football and we’ll hash everything out when it comes to it,” Foster said. “It’s just a shame that it gets highlighted because, I hate to throw him in it, but because the President or the White House says something about it. Leave that alone, don’t fall for that. There’s other issues we need to be taking care of other than that.”

There isn’t a time table for a new policy to be announced but there has been good dialogue between all parties and they’re hoping to come up with a resolution soon. The Bears and Ravens kick off the season on Thursday, Aug. 2. The Steelers first game is Aug. 9.