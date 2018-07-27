Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Kennywood’s newest attraction is finally open.

Thomas Town opened today at the amusement park.

That area features rides and characters from “Thomas the Tank Engine.”

It has four new rides and is centered around the park’s historic train.

“Thomas Town” will be the second-largest permanent “Thomas and Friends” attraction in North America.

“Thomas Town” will also have a live stage show, as well as an indoor play zone and more. For more information about the attraction, visit Kennywood’s website here.

