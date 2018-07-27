Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

LATROBE (KDKA) — Set up for the 2018 Westmoreland County Airshow is under way.

The 20th year of the aviation spectacular will take place at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport on Saturday and Sunday.

“We have some returning performers that have been here before and really do a great job,” Dwanye Pickels, of the Westmoreland County Airport Authority, said.

Vendors spent the morning setting up, readying for the 100,000 spectators anticipated to enjoy the show over the weekend.

“Yeah, we’re really excited. It’s the first time we came here and we’ve heard great things about the show,” vendor Deann Huff said.

The United State Army’s Golden Knights will also take to the sky over Latrobe for their precision parachute jump display.

“We’re gonna have good weather, so hopefully we’ll have good crowds,” Pickels said.

For the first time in a long time, the United States Air Force Thunderbirds are back at the Airshow.

Watch KDKA-TV’s Ross Guidotti take the ride of his life!

“We have 130 folks on our team. Twelve officers and about 120 enlisted personnel with about 28 different air force jobs or specialty codes and it takes every single one of them to make this mission happen,” Major Branden Felker said.

The show runs Saturday and Sunday. Gates open at 7 a.m. Tickets are $20 at the gate.