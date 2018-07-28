Furry Tails: Boots, Lydia, Bentley, Stitch & Harriet Are Waiting For Forever Homes

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Boots

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Boots is a 3-year-old black and white Domestic Shorthair who came to Animal Friends as a transfer from a local shelter. This handsome tuxedo cat is an absolute sweetheart. He enjoys gentle pets, being held and affectionately rubbing on legs. He also enjoys playtime with a shoestring or a teaser toy. Boots would be a great addition to any home, so if he sounds like the perfect fit for your family, stop in to speak with an Adoption Counselor today!

To find out more about how to adopt Boots, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Lydia & Bentley

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Lydia is affectionate once she feels comfortable with you. Independent. One animal home.

To find out more about how to adopt Lydia, visit this link!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

I love to play ball. Very active. Needs an active family who has time to exercise with me and do some training.

To find out more about how to adopt Bentley, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

Stitch

Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley

Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley Pet Profile:

Stitch is about 1-year-old and is around 40 pounds. He was found as a stray and ended up at Sable Kennel in McKeesport. Stitch was transferred to Animal Protectors in the hopes that he would find a loving home as a result of having more exposure in a different area.

Stitch wasn’t in the best shape when he arrived at Sable. His ears were poorly cropped and someone had put staples in his ears. He will have the staples removed once he gains some weight and it is safe to put him under anesthesia.

Stitch is a very mellow dog and loves people. He also gets along well with other dogs, and we believe would do well in a home with cats.

Stop by during our open hours to meet with him!

To find out more about how to adopt Stitch, visit this link!

If you are interested in pet adoption at Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, you can visit their shelter on Linden Avenue in New Kensington. They can be reached at 724-339-7388, or you can visit their website here.

Harriet

Rabbit Wranglers

Rabbit Wranglers Pet Profile:

Spayed / neutered, special needs. Harriet has trust/fear issues. Harriet’s foster mom shares the following about her behavior: Harriet is very afraid of being picked up. If she thinks that you will be picking her, she will box you (hit you with her front paws). Sometimes her anxiety can get more intense if she isn’t getting enough exercise. Be sure to have lots of out of the pen time as often as possible and reward Harriet with a treat for going back to her pen when play time has ended. Things that calm her down are: petting the top of her head, treats, hung-up towels to hide under, quiet reading in her pen, and free roaming.

To find out more about how to adopt Harriet, visit this link!

If you would like to adopt any of the pets from Rabbit Wranglers, visit their website by clicking this link, or give them a call at 412-953-1770.

