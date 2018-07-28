Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

KENNEDY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — At least one person was shot in Kennedy Township on Saturday afternoon.

Officers were sent to Kennedy Lane around 4:45 p.m.

One person was transported to a local hospital. He was reportedly in critical condition.

A neighbor said they heard two shots being fired and then heard someone screaming, “Call 911! My brother’s been shot!”

Police were seen speaking to a group of juveniles at the scene.

Allegheny County Homicide Detectives are taking over the investigation.

