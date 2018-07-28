Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — A man is facing charges for allegedly striking a 16-month-old child.

Allegheny County Police say the child was taken to the McKeesport Hospital around 5 p.m. Friday with injuries.

The child was transferred to Children’s Hospital, where doctors determined the child’s injuries were consistent with an assault.

McKeesport Police and the Allegheny County Police investigated the incident and determined 23-year-old Jacob Coles had struck the child, causing the injuries.

Coles was arrested Saturday and sent to the Allegheny County Jail to await arraignment. He is facing charges of aggravated assault of a child, endangering the welfare of a child and recklessly endangering another person.