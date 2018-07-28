  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMSteelers Training Camp
    12:05 AMBlue Bloods
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Aggravated Assault, Child Abuse, Jacob Coles, Local TV, McKeesport

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — A man is facing charges for allegedly striking a 16-month-old child.

Allegheny County Police say the child was taken to the McKeesport Hospital around 5 p.m. Friday with injuries.

The child was transferred to Children’s Hospital, where doctors determined the child’s injuries were consistent with an assault.

jacob coles Man Accused Of Striking 16 Month Old Child

(Photo Credit: Allegheny County)

McKeesport Police and the Allegheny County Police investigated the incident and determined 23-year-old Jacob Coles had struck the child, causing the injuries.

Coles was arrested Saturday and sent to the Allegheny County Jail to await arraignment. He is facing charges of aggravated assault of a child, endangering the welfare of a child and recklessly endangering another person.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s