STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A 28-year-old man was shot in the chest in Stowe Township late Friday night.

It happened just before 10 p.m. in the 400 block of Pleasant Ridge Road.

Responding agencies found the victim, who had been shot in the chest. He was transported to a local trauma center where he is listed in critical condition.

Aamina Renee Woods, 36, allegedly pulled the trigger. She was arrested and transported to the Allegheny County Jail and is awaiting arraignment on charges of criminal attempt-criminal homicide, aggravated assault, and recklessly endangering another person.

According to a release from Allegheny County, witnesses at the scene reported that Woods fled the scene in a white Chevrolet Impala after the shooting. Shortly after, Kennedy Township officer pulled over a vehicle matching that description and took the occupants into custody. In the course of the investigation, it was determined that four individuals had arrived at the residence to retrieve belongings. After an altercation, the victim was shot in the chest.

After the shot was fired, the group immediately fled the area.