MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) – A woman died following a crash in McKeesport on Thursday night after her car hit a utility pole at about 11:30 p.m. in the 600 block of West Fifth Avenue.

The 48-year-old woman, Lori Mula, was trapped in the wreckage and had to be cut out after live wires were removed from the top of the car. She died a short time later at the hospital.

Witnesses say a second person in the car was able to get out and was taken to the hospital as well.