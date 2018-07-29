Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

RURAL VALLEY BOROUGH (KDKA) — A child was injured after a vehicle crashed into a house in Armstrong County early Sunday morning.

It happened just after 2 a.m. in the 200 block of West Main Street in Rural Valley Borough.

According to state police, a 23-year-old Rural Valley man was driving east on West Main Street when he crashed into a parked vehicle on the side of the road. The driver tried to regain control of his vehicle, but he went off the side of the road and crashed into a house.

An 8-year-old boy inside the home was hit by debris when the vehicle crashed into the room the child was in. The boy suffered a minor back injury.

Police say the 23-year-old man showed signs of impairment and was taken to a local hospital for a blood draw.

Charges are pending based on the lab results.