STOWE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The Fleming Park Bridge is going to close in two weeks, and it won’t reopen anytime soon.

The bridge in Neville and Stowe Townships will close at 6 a.m. on Aug. 13.

The closure is expected to last until end of June 2019.

Crews will replace the sidewalk and expansion dam, repair steel, paint and put an overlay on the concrete deck.

Traffic will be detoured using Route 51, Interstate 79 and Grand Avenue.

To help people get around the closure, Allegheny County says they’ll be operating a shuttle service on weekdays from 5 a.m. to midnight, on Saturdays from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m., and Sundays from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

The county has released this information on the shuttles:

Neville Road where it intersects with the industrial driveway at the northern point of the closure.

The intersection of Fifth Street and Montour Street. This is the first drop-off point where passengers can transfer from the shuttle to the Port Authority Bus Route 21 Coraopolis.

The intersection of Fourth Street and Arch Street. This is the last drop-off point where passengers can transfer from the shuttle to the Port Authority Bus Route 21 Coraopolis.

For more information on the closure and shuttle, click here.

The bridge first opened in 1955.