JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities in Pennsylvania are set to announce new charges against a pediatrician who is already charged with inappropriately touching a 12-year-old patient.

State Attorney General Josh Shapiro has scheduled a Monday afternoon news conference in Johnstown.

Shapiro says the new charges against Johnnie Barto involve the sexual assault of “multiple, additional victims” including toddlers.

(Source: WTAJ)

Barto’s medical license was suspended when he was arrested in January on charges including indecent assault. At the time, police said they’d received more than 30 phone calls with information regarding allegations of past abuse by Barto.

Barto’s attorney didn’t immediately respond to a phone message left at his office early Monday.

Barto has offices in Cambria and Somerset counties.

