PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An arrest warrant has been issued in connection with a fatal shooting in Kennedy Township.

According to police, Israel Moon is wanted in the shooting death of 18-year-old Jassim Al-Maleky, of McKees Rocks.

Police said that Al-Maleky had been at a home on Kennedy Lane in Kennedy Township, along with several other young people to watch a fist fight between two step-brothers. During the fight, an onlooker pulled out a handgun and fired into the group.

Al-Maleky was struck in the back and ran to a neighboring yard, where he was later found by police and paramedics. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for Israel Moon, who is wanted for the fatal shooting in Kennedy Township.

Police have identified everyone who was present at the time of the fight and shooting.