  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fatal Shooting, Israel Moon, Jassim Al-Maleky, Kennedy Township, Local TV, Meghan Schiller

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An arrest warrant has been issued in connection with a fatal shooting in Kennedy Township.

According to police, Israel Moon is wanted in the shooting death of 18-year-old Jassim Al-Maleky, of McKees Rocks.

al maleky Arrest Warrant Issued In Kennedy Twp. Fatal Shooting

Jassim Al-Maleky (Photo Credit: Facebook)

Police said that Al-Maleky had been at a home on Kennedy Lane in Kennedy Township, along with several other young people to watch a fist fight between two step-brothers. During the fight, an onlooker pulled out a handgun and fired into the group.

Al-Maleky was struck in the back and ran to a neighboring yard, where he was later found by police and paramedics. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have identified everyone who was present at the time of the fight and shooting.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s