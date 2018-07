PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Pirates have reportedly traded for Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Chris Archer.

Our news partners at the Post Gazette says the Pirates have a deal in place to acquire Archer.

I’m told the Pirates have a deal in place to acquire Chris Archer. — Stephen J. Nesbitt (@stephenjnesbitt) July 31, 2018

The Pirates reportedly gave up pitcher Tyler Glasnow, Austin Meadows, and another player still being decided.

BREAKING: Under deal being finalized, #Rays trade Archer to #Pirates for Glasnow, Meadows and a still being decided 3rd piece — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) July 31, 2018

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details