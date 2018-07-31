Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia authorities say a K-9 has died after the air-conditioning unit of a cruiser malfunctioned.
The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Monday that 4-year-old Midas was in his vehicle kennel when the cruiser’s air conditioner and safety windows failed.
County K-9 cruisers have windows that are designed to lower, activate a fan and set off an alarm when the temperature inside rises to a certain level.
News outlets report the lethargic canine was taken to a clinic where staff later became concerned because of his initial recovery and increased mobility.
Midas was sedated so he could rest but managed to pull his catheter out. Authorities say it’s believed that may have caused a blood clot to become dislodged, which led the dog to suffer a deadly seizure.
I hated the front wheel drive Chevy’s we switched to when Ford DC’ed the Crown Vic, (which had rear wheel drive.) The Chevy’s grossly over-steered, compared to under-steered with the Crown Vic (which was much safer in high speed driving.)
Where am I going with this? The crown Vic’s AC system just plain suc*ed! Failed all the time, and the plastic intake manifold didn’t hold up in the heat of the deep south. I only drove the Chevy’s for 4 years before I retired-but the AC’s on them always cranked out the cool air!