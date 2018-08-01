Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Cresco Yeltrah has started selling medical marijuana in dry leaf form at its Butler and Strip District locations.

Solevo in Squirrel Hill will also sell the new form of the drug.

More than 30 strains will be offered.

“The dry leaf form of medical marijuana provides a cost-effective option for patients, in addition to the other forms of medication already available at dispensaries,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “It’s important to note that not all dispensaries will have this medication on Aug. 1 and patients can visit our website to see when their local dispensary will have it available. It’s also important to talk with your doctor or the medical professional at the dispensary to see if the dry leaf form of medical marijuana is an option for you. Dispensaries will continue to have other forms of medical marijuana, such as oils, pills, topicals, etc. available.”

The dry leaf program will be expanded from 16 dispensaries to 28 starting on Aug. 8.

“It’s vital for patients to remember that the dry leaf form of medical marijuana is available for vaporization only,” Dr. Levine said. “It is illegal to smoke the medication. Please make sure that when transporting your medication, you keep it in the original container and have your medical marijuana ID card with you.”

To date, more than 52,000 patients have registered for the state’s medical marijuana program. Of those, more than 30,000 have received their identification cards.

