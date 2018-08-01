  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An exotic tick, which poses a big risk to livestock, has been found in Pennsylvania.

According to a PennLive report, the longhorned or bush tick was discovered in Centre County.

The tick was first discovered in the United States on a farm in New Jersey in November 2017. Immediate steps were taken to eradicate the tick from the property and the animals in and around it.

longhorned tick Exotic Tick Discovered In Pennsylvania, Poses Threat To Livestock, Humans

Image: Haemophysalis longicornis, from left to right is an adult female, an engorged nymph and larvae. Both males and females can be found on a host. Photo courtesy of Jim Occi, Rutgers University.

Surveillance continued throughout the winter and the NVSL confirmed on April 17 that the tick successfully survived the winter and could have become established in New Jersey.

Now, it has shown up in Pennsylvania. Tests conducted by the National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Iowa confirmed a tick found on a deer was indeed a longhorned tick.

They can lay as many as 2,000 eggs at a time and can cause anemia in livestock.

In addition to Pennsylvania, the tick has been found in Arkansas, New York, North Carolina and West Virginia.

