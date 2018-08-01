Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A mysterious piano that popped up in North Park out of nowhere is getting a lot of attention online.

It has a lot of people asking, how’d it get there?

Pat McCloskey, of Franklin Park, is an avid biker, often riding on the mountain bike trails in North Park.

One of those trails, used by bikers and joggers alike, runs through an old grove near Pie Traynor Field. Then, one day last week, people starting talking.

“I had heard about this odd phenomena that was happening in North Park, and I rode my mountain bike to this grove, and lo and behold, I see a Spinnet piano sitting there,” McCloskey said.

So, McCloskey decided to try it out.

“I looked at it and I sat down, and I played a tune, and I put it on Facebook, and everybody loved it,” he said.

It’s believed the piano has been there for about a week to 10 days. But how it go there is anyone’s guess. There is nothing around the grove to give any clues.

But one thing is for sure, it is bringing everyone who passes through a little bit of enjoyment.

“It’s a little bit out of tune. Some of the notes in the upper octave are a little off. It’s not a Steinway at the Carnegie but for North Park, we’ll take it,” McCloskey said.

While park-goers may love the piano, Allegheny County does not.

County officials say they has no idea who put the piano in the park. But do say sometimes people dump unwanted items there.

The bottom line is it can’t remain where it is, so the county will have to bear the cost of removing it.

The county’s full statement reads: “We are aware of the piano, but we have no idea who left it in the park. While most people value our parks, there are some who unfortunately dump unwanted items and unwanted animals in our parks. The piano can’t remain where it is, so the county will have to bear the cost of removing it. We’re proud of our parks and hope everyone will treat them like the great public assets they are.”