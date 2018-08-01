Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ROSTRAVER (KDKA) – A man was flown to the hospital following an hours-long standoff in Westmoreland County.

Rostraver Police received a tip Tuesday morning that 39-year-old David Walters was inside a trailer. He was wanted for warrants in three counties.

One of the crimes that police suspect Walter committed includes beating a female employee at the Dollar General with a brick as part of a robbery,

When police surrounded the trailer, Walters wouldn’t come out. However, he fired at the officers from inside the home.

Police called for backup from state police and SWAT, who fired tear gas into the home to try to get Walters to come out.

Walters then tried to shoot himself in the head. He was flown to a local hospital, where he was last listed in critical condition.

The standoff lasted about 10 hours.

