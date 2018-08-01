Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HARMAR TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police are looking for a hit and run driver who caused a wrong way, head-on collision that shut down Route 28 Wednesday night in Harmar Township.

Two other cars were badly damaged and had to be towed away, but the drivers were not seriously hurt.

Heath Spears says he was feeling pretty good about his day as he drove home along Route 28 north near Harmarville.

“I thought it was going to be a nice ride home, and apparently, I was wrong,” said Spears, who survived the violent crash.

Spears says he noticed a Pennsylvania state trooper helping another driver change a tire, but then he saw something else out of the corner of his eye.

“There was a car that clipped another one, and the next one came over the top of the guardrail and I hit him airborne, and the next thing I remember is my truck smashed and I helped a guy, I shook his hand, and made sure everybody was okay,” Spears said.

The two vehicles hit head-on.

Spears had his dirtbike on the back of his pickup, the violent impact sent it flying onto the highway.

Police are now looking for a 2005-2007 blue Subaru Imprezza with gold rims. The driver of that vehicle, which was headed southbound, didn’t stop after the crash.

Meanwhile, Spears’ family says they are feeling grateful to be taking him home without serious injuries.

“I’m just lucky to be here,” he said.

“And not hurt,” added Spears’ mother. “I love you, son.”

The driver of the other vehicle involved, identified by state police as 22-year-old Hunter Prosper, was taken to a local hospital as a precaution. Officials say he was complaining of leg pain, but is expected to be okay.

Route 28 is now reopened to traffic.