Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (AP/KDKA) – President Donald Trump swiped Pennsylvania from the Democrats in 2016. Now he is trying to help Republicans take a Senate seat there.

Trump is holding a rally Thursday evening in Wilkes-Barre to back Rep. Lou Barletta, who’s running to unseat two-term incumbent Democratic Sen. Bob Casey.

Barletta is a fervent Trump supporter who shares his hard-line views on immigration. Trump was the first Republican presidential candidate to win Pennsylvania since 1988.

The president tweeted Thursday afternoon ahead of the rally, saying, “Pennsylvania has to love Trump because unlike all of the others before me, I am bringing STEEL BACK in a VERY BIG way.”

Pennsylvania has to love Trump because unlike all of the others before me, I am bringing STEEL BACK in a VERY BIG way. Plants opening up in Pennsylvania, and all over the Country, and Congressman Lou Barletta, who is running for the Senate in Pennsylvania, is really helping! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2018

Trump has accelerated his campaign schedule in recent weeks to help Republicans he favors both in primaries and November’s midterms.

The rally comes at a tumultuous time for Trump, who lashed out this week at the Russia probe that threatens his presidency.

It also comes during a period of heightened antagonism from Trump and his supporters toward the media.

(TM and © Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)