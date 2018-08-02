  • KDKA TVOn Air

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – A Utah man is suing McDonald’s alleging that an employee spiked his Diet Coke with a heroin substitute.

The 33-year-old Trevor Walker says he was with his three young sons in August 2016 when he suddenly lost control of his arms and legs and had to be taken to the hospital. Walker says in his lawsuit that authorities later determined the drink contained a heroin replacement called buprenorphine.

File photo (Photo Credit: KAREN BLEIER/AFP/Getty Images)

Jared Richardson of the Unified Police Department in Salt Lake City said the incident was investigated but no arrests were made after all McDonald’s employees denied wrongdoing.

McDonald’s spokesman Khim Aday said the company doesn’t comment on pending litigation.

An email sent to Coca-Cola wasn’t returned.

The Salt Lake Tribune first reported the lawsuit, filed Monday in state court in Utah.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

