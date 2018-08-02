  • KDKA TVOn Air

DETROIT (AP) – Fiat Chrysler is recalling more than 1.4 million Ram pickups in the U.S. and Canada because tailgates with power locks can open while the trucks are moving.

The recall covers Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500 pickups from the 2015 through 2017 model years.

ram logo Fiat Chrysler Recalling 1.4M Ram Pickup Trucks Due To Tailgate Problem

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The company says in U.S. and Canadian government documents that if the tailgates open, unsecured cargo could fall into the road and cause a crash.

Fiat Chrysler says it has no reports of any crashes or injuries. U.S. documents say FCA received more than 5,800 complaints and warranty claims about the problem.

Dealers will fix the tailgate locking mechanism at no cost to owners. The recall is expected to start Sept. 14.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

