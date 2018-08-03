  • KDKA TVOn Air

EQT Pittsburgh Three Rivers Regatta

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The EQT Three Rivers Regatta is underway in Downtown Pittsburgh!

Organizers are expecting more than half a million visitors over three days. So, keeping people safe is top of mind for police.

The food booths are set up, so is the stage, and the impressive sand sculpture of a locomotive and passengers is complete.

three rivers regatta Thousands Expected To Pack Pittsburgh For Annual EQT Three Rivers Regatta

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

But something they’ve been planning for months is security.

“Safety is our number one thing, always for everything,” said Derek Weber, one of the regatta organizers. “We’ve spent months with City of Pittsburgh Public Safety, police, EMS, water rescue and the Coast Guard.”

Pittsburgh Public Safety says it’ll have a zero tolerance policy for any type of disorderly conduct. Prohibited items include alcohol, drones, grills, laser pointers, illegal weapons, explosives or ammunition.

The jam-packed event offers something for everyone, including three championship races – Formula 1 Power Boats, jet-ski championships and paddleboad championships.

Sugar Ray will headline the musical acts. And, of course, there’s the popular ALCOSAN Anything That Floats Race.

