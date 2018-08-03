Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

(CBS NEWS) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old girl who was abducted from Reagan Washington National Airport Thursday, Virginia State Police said.

Police believe 12-year-old JinJing Ma is in extreme danger and was last seen Thursday leaving the airport around 8 a.m. She was in America as part of a tour group from China, police said.

According to police, Ma received her passport just prior to checking in and left her group. She met up with an unknown middle-aged Asian female, who helped her change her clothes. They then walked together to the arrivals area of the airport and disappeared out of camera view.

A witness told police that he may have seen the same woman in New York City meet up with the victim and hand her food. The 12-year-old was with a group of students visiting various locations in the U.S.

Ma is described as an Asian female, 4-feet-11-inches tall, weighing 90 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans pants and a black jacket.

Police said Ma was taken by an unknown Asian woman, approximately 40 years of age, with black hair, who was seen wearing a black dress. That woman is pictured on the right in the photo above.

Both were seen possibly entering a white Infinity QX70, a 2016 or 2018 model with unknown New York tags. Police believe a male subject is driving the car.