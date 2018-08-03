Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

EAST PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police are investigating an early morning hit-and-run pedestrian crash in East Pittsburgh.

According to police, the crash happened along Route 30 around 2:20 a.m.

The male victim was conscious and alert at the scene. He was taken to the hospital, but his condition is unknown.

A description of the vehicle has not been released. However, there was some debris from the vehicle left at the scene.

Route 30 was closed in both directions for about two hours, but it has since reopened.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details