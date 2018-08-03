Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GREENFIELD (KDKA) — Two people have been shot outside a Giant Eagle in Greenfield.

It happened around 5:15 p.m. in the 4200 block of Murray Avenue.

The victims, a man and a woman, reportedly ran into the store to try to get help after they were shot. Both were taken to Pittsburgh hospitals. Their conditions are unknown.

One witness said they believed there were about 20 shots fired and the shots may have been fired from a vehicle.

“We smelled gunpowder and my husband immediately said get down, get down, it’s a shooting. Then we heard police and ambulances, and apparently a man and a woman were shot and ran into the Giant Eagle for help to get away from the gunfire,” witness Beth Blair said. “I hope I never experience anything like that again because that was quite frightening.”

No one is reported to be in custody at this time.

The Giant Eagle location is closed until law enforcement completes their investigation.

Further details have not yet been released.

