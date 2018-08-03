Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — At least one person was injured in a shooting in New Castle early Friday morning.

It happened around 1:20 a.m. in the 100 block of East Wallace Avenue.

Officers were sent to the scene for a disturbance involving several individuals. Officers were also told that shots had been fired.

When they arrived on the scene, officers found a male lying in front of the residence with several apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was conscious and coherent. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment in an unknown condition.

Several individuals were taken into custody. Officers also recovered the weapon believed to be used in the shooting.

According to police, the shooting was a result of an argument between two males and the residents of the East Wallace Avenue home.

Police have not released further details on the victim or the shooter.

The case will be turned over to the Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office for the charging determination.