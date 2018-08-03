Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The White House is accepting volunteer and entertainment applications for the upcoming holiday season.

The Office of the First Lady said Friday that First Lady Melania Trump has started initial planning for the 2018 holiday season at the White House.

The White House will be inviting local musicians to apply for the opportunity to perform during the Holiday Open Houses throughout the month of December. Applicants can be individuals or groups, such as high school bands, choirs and Christmas-themed entertainers.

Interested entertainers can apply at events.whitehouse.gov/form/HolidayEntertainmentForm through Sept. 17.

The White House is also accepting applications for volunteers who would like to help decorate for the holidays. Interested volunteers can apply at events.whitehouse.gov/form/HolidayVolunteerForm through Sept. 3.

Questions should be emailed to Volunteers@who.eop.gov.