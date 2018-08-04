  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A vehicle struck a business shortly after 11 a.m. in the Shadyside neighborhood of Pittsburgh on Saturday.

car into buidling Car Crashes Into Building In Shadyside

Photo Credit: Timothy Lawson/KDKA

The driver of the vehicle was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. Apparently, she was trying to park her vehicle when she lost control and crashed.

The extent of the damage to the building is unclear at this time.

The incident occurred in the 5500 block of Walnut Street at Toadflax. The store sells seasonal plants and flowers, home decor, fragrances, books and antiques, according to its Facebook page.

