CHARTIERS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man who was pulled out of a fire at a mobile home in Chartiers Township has died.

The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office says 66-year-old Glenn McLaughlin died at a Pittsburgh hospital just after noon Saturday.

According to the Observer-Reporter, firefighters pulled McLaughlin out of the fire in the 300 block of Ewing Street early Friday afternoon. He was then transported to the hospital.

A woman was found on the ground outside the trailer when emergency crews arrived on the scene. She was flown to a local hospital. Her condition is unknown.