  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMSteelers Training Camp
    12:05 AMBlue Bloods
    01:05 AMCSI: Miami
    View All Programs
Filed Under:House Fire, Lawrence County, Local TV, Scott Township

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SCOTT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The home of a Scott Township fireman was destroyed in a fire Saturday afternoon.

It started just after 12:30 p.m. on Perry Highway in Scott Township.

According to officials, a passerby spotted smoke coming from the roof of the home.

scott township perry highway fire Fire Destroys Scott Township Firemans Home

(Photo Credit: Joe Sobczak)

The homeowner, a Scott Township firefighter, was out at the time, but he returned home a short time later to find flames coming from the house.

He managed to pull two dogs out of the house. No one else was in the home at the time.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, flames were starting to come through the roof.

Despite the best efforts of seven fire companies from three different counties, the house was determined to be a total loss.

perry highway scott township fire Fire Destroys Scott Township Firemans Home

(Photo Credit: Joe Sobczak)

Scott Township Fire Chief Jack Hitchen says the fire is believed to have started in the kitchen and the cause will likely be ruled accidental.

The Red Cross is helping two adults and two children.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s