SCOTT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The home of a Scott Township fireman was destroyed in a fire Saturday afternoon.

It started just after 12:30 p.m. on Perry Highway in Scott Township.

According to officials, a passerby spotted smoke coming from the roof of the home.

The homeowner, a Scott Township firefighter, was out at the time, but he returned home a short time later to find flames coming from the house.

He managed to pull two dogs out of the house. No one else was in the home at the time.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, flames were starting to come through the roof.

Despite the best efforts of seven fire companies from three different counties, the house was determined to be a total loss.

Scott Township Fire Chief Jack Hitchen says the fire is believed to have started in the kitchen and the cause will likely be ruled accidental.

The Red Cross is helping two adults and two children.