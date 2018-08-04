Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Harry Potter fans can take a trip back to the wizarding world to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first book’s U.S. release at the end of August.

Cinemark movie theaters across the country will show all eight Harry Potter movies, plus “Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them,” during their Wizarding World XD Week from Aug. 31 through Sept. 6.

Tickets will cost just $5 per film. A $25 festival pass will give fans access to all nine movies, plus a few collectibles.

At least two Cinemark locations in the Pittsburgh area are participating in the event: Cinemark Robinson Township and Cinemark Monroeville Mall. The Cinemark North Hills currently does not have any showtimes listed.

To buy tickets or passes and find out more, visit cinemark.com/wizardingworld.