PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Filming for the second season of “Mindhunter” is underway in the Pittsburgh area, and there are several casting calls for background actors coming up.

The show is looking for paid background actors and featured background actors to portray hippies, protesters, students and FBI agents. All ages are welcome.

Casting calls will be held on the following dates:

  • Monday, Aug. 6, at the Kingsley Association in East Liberty from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Aug. 7, at the Olivet Baptist Church in the Hill District from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Saturday, Aug. 11, at the Comtra Theatre in Cranberry from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

There will also be a “Mindhunter” casting booth at the Butler Farm Show every day from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information, visit mindhuntercasting.com.

