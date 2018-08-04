Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A beloved “Star Trek” character is coming back in a new series.

“Star Trek: Discovery” executive producer Alex Kurtzman and Sir Patrick Stewart appeared at the Star Trek Las Vegas convention Saturday afternoon and announced that Stewart will reprise his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard in a new Star Trek series.

Stewart posted a statement on Twitter, saying he’s looking forward to returning to the role “to research and experience what comforting and reforming light [Jean-Luc Picard] might shine on these often very dark times.”

It is an unexpected but delightful surprise to find myself excited and invigorated to be returning to Jean-Luc Picard and to explore new dimensions within him. Read my full statement in the photo. #StarTrek @cbsallaccess Photo: @shervinfoto pic.twitter.com/8Ynuj3RBNm — Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) August 4, 2018

The series will stream on CBS All Access. According to CBS.com, the show will be about “the next chapter in Picard’s life.”

No further details, such as additional casting or a premiere date, have been released at this time.

Stewart first appeared as Picard in “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” which ran from 1987 to 1994.