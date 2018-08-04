Filed Under:CBS All Access, Patrick Stewart, Star Trek

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A beloved “Star Trek” character is coming back in a new series.

“Star Trek: Discovery” executive producer Alex Kurtzman and Sir Patrick Stewart appeared at the Star Trek Las Vegas convention Saturday afternoon and announced that Stewart will reprise his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard in a new Star Trek series.

Stewart posted a statement on Twitter, saying he’s looking forward to returning to the role “to research and experience what comforting and reforming light [Jean-Luc Picard] might shine on these often very dark times.”

The series will stream on CBS All Access. According to CBS.com, the show will be about “the next chapter in Picard’s life.”

No further details, such as additional casting or a premiere date, have been released at this time.

Stewart first appeared as Picard in “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” which ran from 1987 to 1994.

