Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

(KDKA) – The Anaheim Ducks announced on Saturday that they signed Whitehall native John Gibson to an eight-year, $51.2 million contract extension through the 2026-27 NHL season.

Gib him the net for 8️⃣ more years! We've signed goaltender John Gibson to an eight-year contract extension through the 2026-27 NHL season! pic.twitter.com/kqXjLOJIKu — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) August 4, 2018

“I believe in John Gibson, as does everyone in the organization,” said Ducks General Manager Bob Murray. “This is obviously a major commitment by the club, but one we feel strongly about. John is equally committed to being a Duck. He is only now entering the prime of his career, and we are all confident his best is yet to come.”

The 25-year-old goaltender owns the highest career save percentage among goalies to appear in a minimum 150 career NHL games since 1955-56, with a .923 mark. Gibson has appeared in 178 career NHL games, posting a 93-55-20 record with a franchise-best .229 goals-against average and 16 shutouts.

“I’m excited to be a part of this organization for the long term,” said Gibson. “Staying with the Ducks was always my preference, and I couldn’t be happier. Living in the Orange County community with the great support of our fans, I can’t think of a better place to play. It’s great to be a part of the future of this team moving forward and hopefully bring a Stanley Cup back to Anaheim.”

Gibson was drafted by the Ducks in the second round in 2011.