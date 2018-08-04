Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) – Injured Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier may not be playing for the team this season, but that doesn’t mean he won’t be an inspiration to his teammates.

After having spine stabilization surgery on Dec. 6, two days after getting hurt in a victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, many wondered if the Pro Bowler would ever walk again.

Multiple public appearances ranging from him walking across the stage at the draft to standing and leading fans in cheers at a Penguins playoff game prove Shazier is out to prove everyone wrong.

Shavier’s latest inspirational steps came on Friday at the team’s annual night practice, when he walked across the field at Latrobe Memorial Stadium without the aid of a walker.

He later posted on his Instagram account, “Today was a great day. The team had a wonderful practice. But I also got to enjoy the fans‼️ If you were able to make it to the stadium, here is a little bit of what happened‼️ I promise you the lord is not done working yet‼️”

