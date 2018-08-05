BREAKING NEWS:Freight Train Derails Near Station Square, Bus & Light Rail Routes Affected
Filed Under:Allegheny River, Boating Accident, Gilpin Township, Local TV

GILPIN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man died in a boating accident on the Allegheny River on Sunday afternoon.

The accident happened just before 3:30 p.m. near Upper Godfrey Lane in Gilpin Township.

The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office says 57-year-old Jeffrey Krowchak, of Ligonier, was pronounced dead at a local hospital after a single-occupant boating accident.

Further details on the accident are unknown at this time.

