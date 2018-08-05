Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A flash flood warning has been issued in multiple counties after storms moved through the area Sunday.
Parts of Butler, Allegheny, Westmoreland and Armstrong counties will be under a flash flood warning until 7:30 p.m.
The National Weather Service says radar indicated there was heavy rain in the area with up to 2 inches of rainfall.
