PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A flash flood warning has been issued in multiple counties after storms moved through the area Sunday.

Parts of Butler, Allegheny, Westmoreland and Armstrong counties will be under a flash flood warning until 7:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service says radar indicated there was heavy rain in the area with up to 2 inches of rainfall.

