Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BALDWIN (KDKA) – A man got stuck in a sewer in Baldwin on Monday afternoon.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Angelo Drive.

RAW VIDEO —

The man was trying to clean his own sewer line when he became overcome by fumes and was unable to get back out.

At the scene, emergency crews could be seen gathered around a manhole.

The man is reportedly in critical condition.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details