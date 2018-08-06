PITTSBURGH (HOODLINE) — Looking for the best spots in Pittsburgh for a jog or stroll?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top parks in Pittsburgh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you want to get outside for some fresh air.

1. Frick Park

Topping the list is Frick Park. Located at 1981 Beechwood Blvd. in Squirrel Hill, it’s the highest rated park in Pittburgh with 4.5 stars out of 72 reviews on Yelp, boasting a dog park, a playground and hiking trails.

It’s both the youngest and the largest of Pittsburgh’s historic regional parks. Its 644 acres are covered with wooded slopes and valleys. Clayton Hill is great for birdwatching, with over one hundred species reportedly seen in the area. The Frick Environmental Center and Blue Slide Playground are destinations if you’ve got kids in tow. Also included in the park are tennis courts, baseball fields and the only public lawn bowling green in the state of Pennsylvania.

Yelper Sarah J., who reviewed it on June 10, said, “Glorious park filled with trails and playgrounds, friendly families and dog walkers. Restrooms can be found for little people emergencies and water fountains are clean for those who may have forgotten a beverage. It’s a sprawling place, which can provide opportunities for adventure and discovery over the course of one or multiple visits.”

2. Schenley Park

Next up is Squirrel Hill’s Schenley Park, situated at 5410 Bartlett St., Suite 101. With five stars out of 20 reviews on Yelp, the park, which has a playground and disc golf course, has proven to be a local favorite.

Founded in the late 1800s from land donated by a heiress, the 456 acre park contains numerous walking trails, woods and attractions. Of the latter, you’ll find the Phipps Conservatory, the Schenley Park Cafe and Visitor Center, the Bob O’Connor Golf Course and the Schenley Oval Sportsplex.

Carolyn B., writing on March 31, said, “It’s an amazing escape in the heart of an urban residential landscape. The trails are well maintained, and I often see volunteers planting native varietals and removing invasive species. Hiking in the park is a relaxing escape from daily pressures. There are several highlights, namely the Westinghouse Memorial (newly restored and with a small pond) and Panther Hollow Lake. There’s a very pleasant Frisbee golf course, tennis courts and an ice skating rink.”

3. Highland Park

Finally, Highland Park, named after the neighborhood that surrounds it, is located at 1467 N. Highland Ave. It’s another top choice, with Yelpers giving it 4.5 stars out of 19 reviews.

Originally a reservoir for drinking water in the late 1800s, the spot gradually grew in popularity and soon transitioned into a full-blown park. The park features a walking loop around the old reservoir, plus an entry garden, a Victorian-style area with more gardens, a fountain, a reflecting pool, the Pittsburgh Zoo and the PPG Aquarium.

David Z. wrote, “When approaching Highland Park from N. Highland Ave., you’re greeted by the entry garden and fountain, which reminds me of something you’d likely see in Europe. The Victorian-style entrance with well-maintained gardens draws you in and, from there, you forget that you’re only a few miles from downtown.”