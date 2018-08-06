BREAKING NEWS:Station Square Train Derailment Clean-Up Continues, Bus & Light Rail Routes Affected
MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — A McKeesport man died Monday after his grandson shot him multiple times.

According to a criminal complaint, police were called to a home in the 1700 block of Abraham Street just before 6:30 a.m. for a report of a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

When an officer arrived at the scene, he found 22-year-old Jhalil Brown, of McKeesport, standing on the sidewalk near the porch of the home. The officer asked Brown where the victim was and if Brown was the one who shot him.

Brown admitted he had shot the victim, identified as 57-year-old Lanny Hutson, Brown’s grandfather, and told the officer Hutson was inside the house.

mckeesport shooting Grandfather Dies After Being Shot By Grandson Multiple Times

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

The officer found Hutson, who appeared to be dead, in the living room behind a couch. Hutson had multiple gunshot wounds to his torso, head and arms.

Hutson was pronounced dead when paramedics arrived on the scene.

During their investigation, police found a Glock 19 9mm pistol on the porch where Brown had been standing earlier. They also found a Glock gun box in a bedroom that officers believed to be Brown’s bedroom.

Detectives found 17 spent 9mm shell casings in the living room where Hutson’s body was found.

Brown has been charged with criminal homicide.

